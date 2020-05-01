Trump claims to have seen proof coronavirus originated from Wuhan laboratory

Donald Trump has claimed to have seen evidence that the coronavirus outbreak originated from an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan. The US president speculated that China could have unleashed Covid-19 on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake”, and even put forward the idea the release was intentional. It comes as his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

US intelligence agencies have debunked a conspiracy theory, saying they have concluded that coronavirus was “not man-made or genetically modified” Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump said: “It’s a terrible thing that happened. “Whether they made a mistake or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose.” The Chinese government said that any claims that the coronavirus was released from a laboratory are “unfounded and purely fabricated out of nothing”.

Global coronavirus cases and deaths Credit: PA Graphics