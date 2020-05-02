Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce name of baby son

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister’s life.

Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram on Saturday, saying she “couldn’t be happier” and that her “heart is full”.

She praised the maternity team at University College Hospital in London, who she said “looked after us so well”.

The couple announced on Wednesday that Ms Symonds had given birth to a baby boy earlier that day.

The birth came just weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.