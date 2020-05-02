Jeffrey Epstein frequently visited Harvard after conviction – report

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein visited Harvard University dozens of times after his conviction and was given his own office at the site, a review has found. Epstein was jailed in 2008 for procuring an underage girl for prostitution and many of Harvard’s top leaders cut ties with him after that. But a report found he maintained close ties with Martin Nowak, the director of a research centre at the university which was part funded by Epstein.

Mr Nowak gave Epstein an office at the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics’ building in Harvard Square, the review found, and circumvented campus security rules to grant the financier a key card and “unlimited” access to the facility. Epstein frequently visited Office 610, which was known as Jeffrey’s Office, and met with scholars to hear about their work, the review found. The review, completed at the request of Harvard’s president, also found that the university accepted more than 9 million dollars (£7.2 million) from Epstein during the decade leading up to his conviction but barred him from making further donations after that point. About 200,000 dollars (£160,000) of that funding remains unspent, the school said, and will be given to groups that support victims of sexual violence.

