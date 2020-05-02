Sunny April helps boosts apple blossom – and chances of a good harvest

Weeks of sunshine have created a bumper year for apple blossom and boosted the chances of a good harvest, the National Trust has said. A mild winter and last year’s warm summer combined with temperatures climbing to 24C during this spring’s flowering season, little rain and a record sunny April have helped the development of a heavy bloom for apple trees. The warm conditions have led to bees being more active and the lack of strong winds allowed blossom to open for longer, so that more flowers could be pollinated. The National Trust, which cares for more than 200 traditional apple orchards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and grows heritage varieties, said some of its sites had seen outstanding displays.

Bees have been active among the blossom in the warm weather Credit: Emily Beament/PA

At Cotehele, in Cornwall, which has 10 acres of orchards and more than 125 varieties of apple tree including the Cornish Honeypinnick, Limberlimb, Pig’s Nose and Lemon Pippin, head gardener Dave Bouch said: “It has been an exceptional year for blossom this spring. “Apples are biennial when it comes to cropping, so they will naturally have better years than others, and the crop is very dependent on rainfall over the coming months. “That said, the scales are tipped towards a great crop this autumn.” The warm conditions have also meant the apple blossom appeared early in many parts of the country, such as the 17th century orchard at Ardress in Northern Ireland where trees flowered two weeks ahead of schedule.

Yorkshire Cockpit apple blossom at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire Credit: National Trust/Nick Fraser/ PA