'The children love you': Wife recalls heartbreaking last moments with her husband as he died from Covid-19

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

A grieving wife has told of the heartbreaking last moments with her husband of 23 years, who died after contracting Covid-19. Samira Chaudry told ITV News: "I was holding his hand and I said, the children love you really much and I'm so sorry for what's happened." Her husband, Raza Chaudry, died two weeks after being put on a ventilator in a Scotland hospital at just 57-years-old.

Mrs Chaudry told ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent: "He held my hand and it just kind of felt like a vibration like he was trying to reach out to me." "And after that, I felt that his arms, he just went cold," she added.

Samira and Raza Chaudry have raised three children together in Scotland. Credit: Handout

She said that in the 23 years they had been married, she never saw him suffer from anything worse than a sore throat. Raza has three children with Samira and had built a successful property development business in Glasgow. Mrs Chaudry said her children have been finding it particularly tough. She told ITV News: "The youngest one is 14 and he was really, really close to his father." "He finds it tough and goes 'Mum, I can't understand why, why my father, why my dad'." She continued: "I mean you explain things to him and I say stuff like he's there and he goes, 'don't say that to me, I want to physically hug him and I want him to hug me back'."

Samira and Raza Chaudry taking selfies with their children while on holiday last year. Credit: Handout

Coronavirus fatalities among black and minority ethnic (BAME) groups have been found to be disproportionately high. Data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre has suggested 34.5% of critically ill Covid-19 patients have BAME backgrounds. This is despite just 10.8% of the population being black or Asian, according to the 2011 census. The Department of Health and Social Care announced on April 16 that a review would take place to look into why BAME people were being affected disproportionately.