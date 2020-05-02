- ITV Report
'The children love you': Wife recalls heartbreaking last moments with her husband as he died from Covid-19
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent
A grieving wife has told of the heartbreaking last moments with her husband of 23 years, who died after contracting Covid-19.
Samira Chaudry told ITV News: "I was holding his hand and I said, the children love you really much and I'm so sorry for what's happened."
Her husband, Raza Chaudry, died two weeks after being put on a ventilator in a Scotland hospital at just 57-years-old.
Mrs Chaudry told ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent: "He held my hand and it just kind of felt like a vibration like he was trying to reach out to me."
"And after that, I felt that his arms, he just went cold," she added.
She said that in the 23 years they had been married, she never saw him suffer from anything worse than a sore throat.
Raza has three children with Samira and had built a successful property development business in Glasgow.
Mrs Chaudry said her children have been finding it particularly tough.
She told ITV News: "The youngest one is 14 and he was really, really close to his father."
"He finds it tough and goes 'Mum, I can't understand why, why my father, why my dad'."
She continued: "I mean you explain things to him and I say stuff like he's there and he goes, 'don't say that to me, I want to physically hug him and I want him to hug me back'."
Coronavirus fatalities among black and minority ethnic (BAME) groups have been found to be disproportionately high.
Data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre has suggested 34.5% of critically ill Covid-19 patients have BAME backgrounds.
This is despite just 10.8% of the population being black or Asian, according to the 2011 census.
The Department of Health and Social Care announced on April 16 that a review would take place to look into why BAME people were being affected disproportionately.
