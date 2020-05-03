Coronavirus testing drops to 76,496 in a day, Michael Gove confirms

Coronavirus testing dropped to 76,496 on Saturday, well below the 100,000 daily target set by the government.

On Friday, Matt Hancock announced that they had surpassed their target, as over 122,000 tests were carried out on April 30.

Mr Gove said the drop could be put down to the fact that fewer people work Saturdays, meaning not as many tests were required.

Mr Gove praised Mr Hancock’s “amazing success in increasing testing”, which he said means the public will have “greater confidence” in the Government as they move into the next phase of lockdown.

“The British public have shown amazing stoicism and understanding of the need for the lockdown measures,” he said.

“Quite rightly they want to make sure that if and when they are eased, they’re eased in way that makes sure the British people’s sacrifice has been worthwhile, and that we continue to operate in a way that means public health comes first.

“And that’s why it’s so important that we consult with employers and trade unions, to make sure that people understand the guidance about working safely.”

He said the Government will pursue a “phased approach” to removing lockdown restrictions rather than a sudden return to “the old normal”.

Mr Gove said more than 200,000 key workers and their families had been tested for coronavirus.

He said criteria for testing had been extended beyond key workers to anyone over 65 displaying symptoms and anyone who has to travel to get to work.