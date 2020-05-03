Ex-Government adviser forms ‘transparent’ lockdown science committee

A former Government chief scientific adviser has assembled a group of experts to look at how the UK could work its way out of coronavirus lockdown.

Sir David King, who worked under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, created the board to emphasise the “importance of transparency” following concerns over the current meetings of the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

The group is informing ministers’ response to the Covid-19 crisis, and the 80-year-old cited the issue of the Prime Minister’s aide, Dominic Cummings, being present at the meetings, saying it could cause “confusion”.

He told the PA news agency: “I know this is a controversial point, but I certainly think that I would never have had the Prime Minister’s chief strategy adviser on board, because I think that it is perfectly feasible to provide clear scientific advice and then for the strategy and the politics to be determined separately.”