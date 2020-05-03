Family mourn loss of father and daughter from coronavirus

They were such a pair, they brought laughter to every room.

David Whincup and his daughter Jo Rennison were always at the heart of family parties.

Jo had lived with multiple sclerosis for over 20 years, but never let that stop her having a career, fundraising and bringing up her daughter.

Jo's daughter Alice Rennison told ITV News: "She was amazing fun and an amazing individual.

"Her illness of MS didn't define her, and she always just wanted to give back to anyone in need really."

The last time the family were together was to celebrate David's granddaughter Frankie's 18th birthday just weeks before lockdown.

David, a former police superintendent, learned about his daughter's death while he was being treated in hospital.

"That was probably the cruellest thing, that he learned that learned that Jo, his little girl, had died while he was in hospital and we couldn't be there to comfort him," David's daughter Vicki Sanderson said.

His positive outlook on life has made losing him - and Jo - even more shocking for their family, as they are left to mourn the loss of two loved ones.