Giant dinosaur delights neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

A giant inflatable dinosaur has been spotted “waddling” the streets of Watford by delighted neighbours isolating in their homes.

Georgina Cooper, a 35-year-old mum, has been using her daily walk to entertain her community as their friendly local Tyrannosaurus-Rex.

Mrs Cooper, who has two sons aged one and five, said she bought the dinosaur costume from eBay “for fun” but after its popularity “spiralled out of control” she began collecting money for PPE in care homes during the coronavirus crisis.

She said she lost her severely disabled cousin Miriam, who the family only want known by her first name, after care home workers unwittingly brought the virus into her accommodation and she died after testing positive.

Mrs Cooper is unsure whether care home workers who provided 24 hour care for her cousin were equipped with PPE, although she noted the care homes where she has delivered donations have had “varied” levels of PPE.

“We would never point fingers at the carers or anything like that, they do an amazing job looking after our relatives. It’s just unfortunate,” she said.