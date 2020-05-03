Harry Dunn’s twin brother tells PM ‘I’ve have had enough of the lies’

Harry Dunn with his mother Charlotte Charles and twin brother Niall Dunn. Credit: Family Handout/PA

The twin brother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said he has “had enough of the lies” after issuing a direct plea to the Prime Minister to get involved in the case. Niall Dunn told the PA news agency he and his parents have been “going through hell” since his brother’s death in August last year. He penned a letter to Boris Johnson on Sunday, telling him he is “sick and tired of seeing my mum and dad suffering” and asked him to personally oversee the case.

Harry Dunn died in a crash in August last year Credit: Family handout/PA

The 20-year-old said he is confident the Prime Minister will respond personally to his letter. Harry died when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year. His alleged killer, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash, causing an international controversy. She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas, submitted by the Home Office, was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January.

Detailing the reasons for writing the letter, Niall told PA: “I wrote that letter to Boris Johnson because I’ve just had enough. “I’ve had enough of the lies, the deceit. They think they can just walk all over us and get away with it. “My parents have been and are going through hell. So am I. We all are. “I just don’t understand how they think they can get away with it.” He added: “The Prime Minister is the person in charge. “I’m looking to him to come and help my family, to sort the mess out and to get Anne Sacoolas back so we can put everything behind us and try to move. “I’m confident he’ll respond personally to my letter.”

Niall said his family has been ‘going through hell’ since his twin brother’s death Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA