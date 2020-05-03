India honours coronavirus responders with fly-pasts showering petals on hospitals

By Sanjay Jha, ITV News, Delhi

India entered its 40th day of a nationwide lockdown having suffered its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases, as a further 2,600 were confirmed on Sunday.

Indian’s defence forces showed their support for frontline Covid-19 responders with a fly-past across the country by military aircraft, while helicopters showered hospitals treating coronavirus patients with petals, in a show of gratitude to doctors, medical staff and other health workers battling the pandemic.

"We (wish to) convey our gratitude to each and every corona warrior and all the citizens of our nation," said India’s General Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff.

The helicopters of the Indian Air Force and navy showered flower petals on hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in most districts across India.

Confirmed infections in India have neared the 40,000 mark and the death toll is now 1,301, including 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

In the India capital city of New Delhi, a helicopter showered flowers over Lok Narayan Jai Prakash hospital one of the main hospital treating Covid-19 patients, as doctors and other medical workers in gowns and masks cheered on.

“It is wonderful gesture on the part of armed forces to recognise our hard work,” said Dr. Balvinder Singh, Medical Superintendent of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

“It would give message to people that doctors are doing a great work and showcase appreciation and support for the healthcare workers as first responders."

The navy and Coast Guard moved ships in formations at sea and army bands will play tunes outside the hospitals where Covid-19 patients are admitted in an expression of gratitude to the corona warriors.