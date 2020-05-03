UK coronavirus death toll rises by 315 to 28,446

A further 315 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus.

As of 5pm on Saturday, a total of 28,446 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

In England, the number of people who have died with the respiratory disease has risen by 327 to 21,180.

These figures are calculated over a different time period, resulting in in the higher number than the total.

In Northern Ireland, five more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 381.

A further 14 people have died in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 983, Public Health Wales said.

Scotland deaths have risen by 12 to 1,571, the health minister said.