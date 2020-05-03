- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 315 to 28,446
A further 315 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus.
As of 5pm on Saturday, a total of 28,446 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.
In England, the number of people who have died with the respiratory disease has risen by 327 to 21,180.
These figures are calculated over a different time period, resulting in in the higher number than the total.
In Northern Ireland, five more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 381.
A further 14 people have died in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 983, Public Health Wales said.
Scotland deaths have risen by 12 to 1,571, the health minister said.
Also on Sunday, Boris Johnson revealed doctors made preparations to announce his death as he was treated for coronavirus in hospital last month.
The Prime Minister spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ in London with the disease, where he said medics gave him “litres and litres of oxygen”.
He described it as a “tough old moment”, telling the Sun On Sunday: “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario.
“I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place."
Also speaking on Sunday, a Cabinet minister revealed an NHS contact tracing app that could alert users when they have come into contact with someone who has coronavirus symptoms and should seek a Covid-19 test will be trialled on the Isle of Wight this week.
The government and the NHS's digital department, NHSX, are in the process of developing an app that would tell you if you've recently been close to someone who might have had coronavirus.
Trials will be run in the Isle of Wight this week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, ahead of a potential nationwide roll out if tests prove successful.
At least half the population must use the app if it is to work, he added.