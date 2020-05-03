VE Day 75 at home: How the UK will channel 1945 spirit in lockdown bank holiday

Parties in the streets and crowds cheering in Trafalgar Square marked Victory in Europe Day in 1945, with the British public rejoicing after six long, hard years of war.

This year, the coronavirus lockdown has meant that hundreds of celebrations planned for the 75th anniversary of the momentous day have had to be cancelled.

But in the same way that millions of Britons have used technology to satisfy their pub quiz itches, see family members, and even get married, VE Day 2020 on May 8 is taking place at home and online.

Here is a round-up of how the country will be marking the occasion - which is also a bank holiday - be it taking part in the Nation’s Toast, cooking with ration books or planning a #VEDay75stayathome party.