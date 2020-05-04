Banks receive hundreds of applications within minutes for small business lockdown loans

Hundreds of businesses applied for bounce-back loans within minutes of applications opening, some of the UK’s biggest lenders have revealed.

Barclays said it received around 200 applications in the first minute after it launched the scheme on Monday morning.

Lloyds also revealed that its customers had sent around 2,000 request for bounce-back loans, with an average loan size of £35,000, in the first two hours after it opened its doors Monday morning.

All 200 loan applications to Barclays were approved just minutes later, chief executive of Barclays UK Matt Hammerstein told the Treasury Select Committee.

In the hours that followed, the bank fielded about 35 applications every minute.

“The process to be able to get access to the money is super simple,” he said.