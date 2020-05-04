- ITV Report
-
Banks receive hundreds of applications within minutes for small business lockdown loans
Hundreds of businesses applied for bounce-back loans within minutes of applications opening, some of the UK’s biggest lenders have revealed.
Barclays said it received around 200 applications in the first minute after it launched the scheme on Monday morning.
Lloyds also revealed that its customers had sent around 2,000 request for bounce-back loans, with an average loan size of £35,000, in the first two hours after it opened its doors Monday morning.
All 200 loan applications to Barclays were approved just minutes later, chief executive of Barclays UK Matt Hammerstein told the Treasury Select Committee.
In the hours that followed, the bank fielded about 35 applications every minute.
“The process to be able to get access to the money is super simple,” he said.
Mr Hammerstein added: “We’d expect the cash to be with those clients over the course of the next 24 hours.”
Chief executive of commercial banking at Lloyds, David Oldfield, said: “We do expect a really quite significant volume flowing through to the bounce back loans.”
Businesses are asked in a 2-3 page online application what their turnover is and how much money they want to borrow, along with some other details.
Under the initiative firms can apply for a loan worth up to a maximum of £50,000, or 25% of turnover, with the government paying the interest for the first 12 months.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the "micro loans scheme" last Monday to help small firms access credit in order to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, after previously being denied by banks.
The Treasury has promised to cover the interest on the loans for the first 12 months.
Mr Sunak told MPs: “I know that some small businesses are still struggling to access credit.
“They are in many ways the most exposed businesses to the impact of the coronavirus and often find it harder to access credit in the first place.”
Businesses will borrow at 2.5% interest.