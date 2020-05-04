Tonight: Chilly in the north with a local frost. Cloudier and windier in the far southwest with local gales as well as heavy rain and perhaps thunder later in the night.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry for most northern parts. Heavy rain, strong winds and perhaps some thunder to start in the southwest, easing later in the morning.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: A few showers continuing in the west Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps developing more widely on Friday. Otherwise mostly dry and warm with sunny spells.