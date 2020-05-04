Coronavirus: State-backed 'bounce back' loans launch to help small firms

Small firms in the UK can now apply for "bounce back" loans worth up to £50,000 - which are backed by the government - after the scheme announced by Rishi Sunak was launched.

Last Monday, the chancellor announced the "micro loans scheme" to help small firms access credit in order to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, after previously being denied by banks.

From Monday firms can apply for a loan worth up to a maximum of £50,000, or 25% of turnover, with the government paying the interest for the first 12 months.

The minimum a business can borrow is £2,000.

There's a flat interest rate on the loans of 2.5%, and the loan can be repaid over six years.

The government will provide lenders with a 100% guarantee for the loan and cover the cost of any fees and interest for the borrower for the first 12 months.