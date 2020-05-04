Dame Emma Thompson calls on Government to protect children short of food

Dame Emma Thompson has called on the Government to protect children struggling to get enough food during lockdown.

The Oscar-winning actress says ministers should provide emergency funds to help those who cannot afford supplies amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Research by YouGov suggests as many as 2.4 million children live in food insecure households, and as many as 350,000 have had meals when they have not eaten enough since restrictions were introduced.

The poll, commissioned by charity the Food Foundation, also found that as many as two million children have been given smaller portions or cheaper, less nutritious meals because their parents have run out of supplies.

Dame Emma, an ambassador for their Children’s Right2Food campaign said families “find themselves in an impossible position”.