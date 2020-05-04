Elderly smoker quits 30-a-day habit after more than six decades

An elderly woman has successfully given up cigarettes after smoking up to 30 a day for more than 60 years. Tag Doogan, who quit smoking in November to be healthier for her grandchildren, said she feels she has given herself the best chance if she ends up “facing the virus”. Ms Doogan, who has two young grandsons, Eddie, 4, and Louis, 6, said: “Smoking is bad for the grandchildren, and I wanted to be a better, kinder person.

Tag Doogan, 79, enjoying a socially distanced dinner with friends after giving up smoking and improving her health Credit: PA

“I was miserable because I was wheezy and couldn’t walk a few steps without getting out of breath. “I wanted to go dancing, I wanted to go exercise, I want to have a good laugh and have a good social life.” Ms Doogan, a retired pattern cutter, said her breathing problems peaked two years ago when she was left gasping for air after a gym session in an air-conditioned room. “I was in hospital when I went to the gym a couple of years ago, because of the air conditioning – I could hardly breathe,” she said. “The doctor said to me ‘you’re half dead’ and I was taken to an intensive care ward. Honestly it just didn’t seem real.”

An old photograph of Tag Doogan, who has quit cigarettes after smoking for more than 60 years Credit: PA