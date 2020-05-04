NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app trial to begin on Isle of Wight from tomorrow, Matt Hancock says

A coronavirus contact-tracing app developed by the NHS will be trialled on the Isle of Wight from tomorrow, the health secretary has said. Matt Hancock, speaking at the government's daily coronavirus press conference, said with Covid-19 testing capacity now over 100,000, it is now time to "start implementing the next part of our plan; track and trace". The health secretary said the 24 hours up to 9am Monday saw the smallest rise in coronavirus deaths "since the end of March". There have now been at least 28,734 coronavirus related deaths, an increase of 288 from the figure released yesterday. With the infection rate slowing (the R number) and the test capacity growing Mr Hancock said the government now plans to "keep R down". He said an "army of human contact tracers" are being hired to help with the tracking and tracing, who will work in conjunction with the NHS contact tracing app.

Credit: 10 Downing Street

Setting out the new test, track and trace programme, Mr Hancock said it would “hunt down and isolate the virus so it is unable to reproduce”. He said the app "can help us deliver test track and trace on the mass scale that we need across the country". The app has already been tested in closed conditions at an RAF base and from Tuesday NHS staff on the Isle of Wight will be able to download the app. From Thursday each one of the 80,000 households on the island "will get a letter from the chief nurse with comprehensive information about the trial", Mr Hancock said. He said the letter will ask people to on the island to download the app and inform it if they begin experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. Other app users who users have had "significant contact" will then be sent an alert by the NHS along with advice about what to do next. People will be able to order home testing kits via the app.

Matt Hancock said test, track and trace was aimed at making sure the number of cases continued to decline and the infection rate of coronavirus remained below one. “Test, track and trace becomes more effective the lower the number and then we want to keep the number going down by keeping the R below one, the rate of infection,” he said. “Our goal is not simply to flatten the curve, it is to get the occurrence of Covid-19 infections to very low levels.” But he warned "this trial does not mean the end of social distancing on the isle of wight or anywhere else for that matter". He said social distancing rules will only be changed once the government's five tests have been met.

The five tests:

The NHS must have sufficient critical care capacity

There must be a sustained and consistent fall in daily deaths

The infection rate must be decreasing to “manageable levels”

There must be enough PPE and testing supply

Any adjustments must not lead to a second peak which could overwhelm the health service