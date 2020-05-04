Housemates raise £6,000 for domestic abuse charity with 26-hour disco

Three housemates spent 26 hours dancing in their basement and raised more than £6,000 for a women’s aid charity.

Lucy Furneaux, 25, Grace Marjot, 24, and Nathalie Dixon Young, 24 were inspired by the 2.6 challenges that took place in lieu of the London Marathon.

Natalie said: “2.6 hours of dancing didn’t seem like enough of a challenge so we went fully the other way.”

Grace, a trauma nurse, said raising money for a domestic violence charity was the “obvious choice”.

She told the PA news agency: “I had a patient not too long ago had been stabbed multiple times by her partner — she was in a situation where she had to be quarantined with this person.

“She was lucky enough to go back to a friend’s house, and it just made us think this was a really important cause, especially at this time.”

They said their motivation was the news that during the lockdown there has been a spike in cases of domestic abuse, with more than 4,000 arrests in London in the last six weeks

The three have raised £6,083 for Solace Women’s Aid, a charity that supports women and children experiencing domestic abuse in London.

Lucy said: “Solace needs £150,000 in extra resources during the crisis. It seemed like an easy way to do our thing for a charity that has really been hit hard.”