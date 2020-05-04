Is Demis Hassabis' presence on SAGE a conflict of interest?

He’s one of Britain’s most brilliant minds, but isn’t his presence on the Government’s emergency science committee a massive conflict of interest?

Demis Hassabis is one of the world’s leading minds on artificial intelligence. A child chess prodigy, video game developer and neuroscientist.

On Monday it was confirmed that he sat on the government’s independent science advisory body SAGE (The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies). And surely, for a government in need of diverse and intelligent advice during a global pandemic, few scientists are better placed to give it? But Dr Hassabis is not an 'independent’ scientist.

Deepmind, the AI company he founded in 2010, was sold in its entirety to Google in 2014, with Dr Hassabis remaining as its CEO. This means one of the world’s most powerful companies may have a direct line to confidential strategic data on the UK epidemic and the advice being given to Government.

The minutes of the SAGE (The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) are not being shared with the public. However, it now appears what the group discusses, could potentially be shared with Google.