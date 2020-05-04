Italy coronavirus lockdown restrictions relaxed as millions return to work

More than four million Italians were allowed back to work on Monday, while cafes also reopened in Europe's coronavirus epicentre.

It marked the end of the the continent's first and longest, keeping people from their jobs and loved ones.

Fabrizia Maselli was allowed to make the short 15-minute walk from home to visit her mother for the first time since the start of March, for an emotional reunion.

She is just one of many families kept separated, even those who live close by due to the severity of the lockdown imposed on the country.

Protective masks are the new norm and were required on public transport and inside cafes, restaurants and gelato shops that opened for take-out service, while one metre social distancing is still a necessity.

The restrictions are similar to those experienced in the UK since the beginning of lockdown in the country.

Italy is getting used to the first stage of its new normal, as they can see light at the end of the tunnel.