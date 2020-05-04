UK coronavirus death toll rises by 288 to 28,734

A further 288 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in the UK to 28,734.

Health Secretary for England Matt Hancock announced the latest figures - which include deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community - at Monday's daily government briefing on the outbreak.

The latest update is a lower day-on-day increase in reported deaths from figures released on Sunday and Mr Hancock said the figure was "lower than at any point since the end of March".

He added, however, that "reported figures tend to be lower over the weekend so we do expect that number to rise".

The UK's coronavirus death toll is now the second highest in Europe, behind Italy where 29,079 coronavirus patients have died.