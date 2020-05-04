Mother of James Bulger to become grandmother for first time

The mother of murdered toddler James Bulger has announced she is to become a grandmother for the first time. Denise Fergus made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, posting a photo of an ultrasound scan and a baby romper suit featuring the message “Baby Fergus due in 2020”. She tweeted: “My first grandchild is on its way. I couldn’t be happier.”

Her husband Stuart also tweeted to congratulate their son Michael and his partner. He said: “So proud to say @Denise_fergus and I are going to be grandparents for the first time.” Two-year-old James Bulger was led away from the Strand shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson in February 1993. They took him to a railway line before killing him.

James Bulger Credit: PA