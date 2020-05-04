Partial list of Sage membership released: Who are the experts advising the government on how to ease lockdown?

A list revealing some of the members of the group which is advising the government over the coronavirus outbreak has been published.

Names of some members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has been released by the government following pressure from campaigners demanding transparency over how coronavirus decisions are made.

The group's membership had been kept secret up to this point on security and independence grounds, however individual members had been able to disclose their participation.

Sage is a group of experts providing scientific and technical advice to support decision makers during emergencies.

Membership changes based on the expertise needed to address the crisis the country is faced with.

The government has been receiving advice from Sage twice a week since the first meeting on coronavirus on January 22 - it is the group advising ministers on when to relax lockdown restrictions.

The government website revealing the Sage membership said the list includes "names of participants who provided input as experts at one or more meetings, including public servants who acted in an expert capacity".

The website added how meetings are "also regularly attended by officials from Her Majesty’s Government. These attendees have not been named".

It said permission to publish names was requested from all participants and those who did not give permission have not been named.