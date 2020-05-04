People unable to visualise mental images more likely to work in science – study

People with low or no ability to visualise mental images are more likely to work in scientific and mathematical industries than creative sectors, research has found.

A study led by the University of Exeter examined people with aphantasia, which describes when people are unable to visualise in the mind.

The phenomenon is the opposite of hyperphantasia – where people have particularly vivid mental imagery – which has been shown to be more common in creative professions.

Adam Zeman, professor of cognitive and behavioural neurology, initially coined the phrase aphantasia in 2015.