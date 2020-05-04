Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus but stays off work

Ben Shephard replaced Morgan on Monday's show, with the 55-year-old taking the precaution of missing the programme as he awaited the result of his test.

Piers Morgan has tested negative for coronavirus and will return to Good Morning Britain when his doctor advises.

Morgan tweeted on Sunday that he had developed a mild symptom of Covid-19 and was advised to take a test, something he was entitled to as an essential worker.

Mr Morgan said in a tweet on Sunday: “On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in the past 48 hours, I’ve had a test for Covid-19 and so won’t be working on Good Morning Britain until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.”

Upon receiving the negative results, Morgan is fit to return to work on the ITV programme, but is yet to announce when that will be.