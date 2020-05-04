Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out way out of coronavirus lockdown on Sunday - three days after review deadline

Boris Johnson is not expected to set out a road map on how the UK will exit lockdown until Sunday – three days after the government must review the current restrictions.

Ministers have been under pressure to explain their exit strategy but have so far resisted the calls – warning that to do so risks undermining the message to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, on Sunday Michael Gove said that some social distancing measures would remain in place until a vaccine has been developed but that the Government would seek to restore people’s lives to “as close to normal as possible”.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster warned that people would have to live with “some degree of constraint” until they can be immunised against the deadly disease – suggesting Britons would have to accept a “new normal”.

One of the ways in which life could return to some semblance of normality is through the use of a new contact-tracing app which would alert users when they have come into contact with someone who has coronavirus symptoms and should seek a Covid-19 test.

On Sunday, Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said it will be trialled on the Isle of Wight this week.