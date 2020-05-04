Quarter of nurseries worried they will close within a year, survey seen by ITV News shows

One in four nurseries and childminders think it is unlikely they'll be operating in 12 months' time, and almost half (47%) say they might need to make staff redundant - according to research shared with ITV News.

More than 3,000 nurseries and childcare providers responded to a survey by the Early Years Alliance - England’s largest early years organisation.

Although most children are unable to go to nursery at the moment, many have remained open for a few children who are vulnerable or whose parents are key workers – and that means they still have costs to cover.

We spoke to Zoe Avery, who runs Goldsmiths Community Nursery in Catford, south east London.

She has managed to stay open for a few children whose parents are key workers, but she is struggling financially.

“Having the children here means the parents can go and they can save lives every day because we are doing our bit," Zoe told ITV News.

“I think the worry now is - are we really going to make it until the end of the year?”