What the papers say- May 4

The nation’s papers are dominated by Boris Johnson’s call for the world to unite behind the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Metro lead with the PM’s rallying cry for global cooperation towards a Covid-19 vaccine, calling it the “endeavour of our lives”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says Mr Johnson is working with a number of countries including Canada, France and Germany to “generate £6 billion to halt the pandemic”.

Not being alive to witness the birth of his son was the PM’s biggest fear during his own battle with the virus, according to The Sun.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning that healthy over-70s may rebel against lockdown rules if they are secluded from the rest of society.

The i says “guidelines on return to workplaces” have been sent to employers ahead of further measures to get “Britain back to work” being revealed later this week.

And The Guardian says there are ongoing talks between technology firms and ministers towards the creation of “health passports… using coronavirus testing and facial recognition”.

The Independent reports the NHS contact tracing app will be trialled on the Isle of Wight this week, while the Daily Mail covers a group of Second World War veterans who have been supplied with personal protective equipment to celebrate VE Day together.

Staggered start times and reduced capacity in elevators are among the proposed workplace rules in the PM’s plan to ease the lockdown, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star leads with town hall chiefs calling on “NHS tribute-style mass clapping sessions” to counter the nation’s “nuisance seagulls”.