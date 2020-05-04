- ITV Report
-
Will people travelling to the UK need to quarantine for 14 days? Grant Shapps answers ITV viewers' Covid-19 questions
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the government will review whether people will need to isolate for 14 days after entering the country.
Mr Shapps was answering viewers' questions on ITV's Coronavirus Q&A.
Margery: Isn’t it time that people travelling to Great Britain go into isolation for 14 days?
“The most important thing is that we don’t allow all the brilliant work that’s been done by the British people staying at home, observing the lockdown, to be undone by importing new cases.
“Up until now when it is prevalent in our own society that doesn’t really have an impact, and, more importantly, most of the people travelling here are trying to come home.
"Millions of people, through March and April, who are British nationals returning home, coming home to join the system of social distancing.
“As we come out of this period, it is important to look at that again and that is something that we are actively looking at right now because it can’t be the case that we are all social distancing - staying a home - so importing cases would make no sense at all. The medical evidence is what we are looking at again to know what to do next."
Pat: North West commuter trains are already rammed. Social distancing will be nigh on impossible?
“Right now commuter trains aren’t rammed as people aren’t travelling, fortunately. What we need to make sure is that people don’t just go out again and work, we are going to be talking more about this going forward but we may need to stagger work times and obviously make sure enough trains are running to make sure social distancing can be maintained."
Hannah: How do we get our money back when the travel company is not cooperating?
”Companies absolutely should be paying money back if that what is people require. Other people are happy to opt for vouchers, perhaps a voucher with the benefit of being offered a bit more if they hold onto that voucher. The law is completely clear and these companies are required to provide people refunds."
