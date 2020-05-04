Will people travelling to the UK need to quarantine for 14 days? Grant Shapps answers ITV viewers' Covid-19 questions

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the government will review whether people will need to isolate for 14 days after entering the country.

Margery: Isn’t it time that people travelling to Great Britain go into isolation for 14 days?

“The most important thing is that we don’t allow all the brilliant work that’s been done by the British people staying at home, observing the lockdown, to be undone by importing new cases.

“Up until now when it is prevalent in our own society that doesn’t really have an impact, and, more importantly, most of the people travelling here are trying to come home.

"Millions of people, through March and April, who are British nationals returning home, coming home to join the system of social distancing.

“As we come out of this period, it is important to look at that again and that is something that we are actively looking at right now because it can’t be the case that we are all social distancing - staying a home - so importing cases would make no sense at all. The medical evidence is what we are looking at again to know what to do next."