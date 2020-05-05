UK coronavirus death toll rises by 693

A further 693 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said.

The latest update includes Covid-19 deaths in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community.

The day-on-day increase in reported virus-related deaths is a significant rise of 405 from the 288 fatalities that were reported on Monday.

Tuesday's update comes as figures collected by the Office for National Statistics show the UK now has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.

Figures from the ONS show that 29,710 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in England and Wales up to May 2, while a total of 32,375 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered across the UK.