- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 693
A further 693 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said.
The latest update includes Covid-19 deaths in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community.
The day-on-day increase in reported virus-related deaths is a significant rise of 405 from the 288 fatalities that were reported on Monday.
Tuesday's update comes as figures collected by the Office for National Statistics show the UK now has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.
Figures from the ONS show that 29,710 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in England and Wales up to May 2, while a total of 32,375 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered across the UK.
NHS England announced 366 of the latest reported UK virus-related deaths took place in hospitals in England - bringing the death toll there to 21,750.
Of the 366 new deaths announced on Tuesday, the majority (127) occurred on May 3.
The figures published by NHS England show April 8 continues to be the most deadly day for coronavirus deaths in hospitals in England - with a current total of 871 fatalities reported.
The majority of deaths from the virus reported by NHS England have occurred in patients aged 80 and over (52 per cent) while victims aged 60-79 make up 39 per cent of the death toll.
With a total of 786, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths for any trust in England.
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust has reported the second highest death toll with 530 deaths.
The number of reported deaths in patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 44 in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday.
Scotland's death toll now stands at 1,620.
Of the latest UK figures, 26 virus-related deaths occurred in Wales taking the total number of virus-related deaths there to 1,023.
The official death toll from the outbreak in Northern Ireland has risen to 404 after health authorities reported a further 17 patients had died after testing positive for Covid-19.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus