Coronavirus-related deaths in care homes almost double in one week, according to ONS figures
Coronavirus-related deaths in care homes nearly doubled in a week in England and Wales to 5,890, according to new figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The latest statistics cover the week ending Friday, April 24, and are almost twice what they were in the week before.
Today's ONS figures also show there were 29,710 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which were registered up to May 2).
However, 22,173 deaths of people in England and Wales testing positive for Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health & Social Care for the same period.
There is a disparity because The ONS counts any death as part of its figures if Covid-19 is included on the death certificate - whereas the Government only includes this if the virus is recorded as the cause of death.
In total, there were 7,713 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to April 24 that occurred outside hospitals.
Of these:
- 5,890 took place in care homes
- 1,306 in private homes
- 301 in hospices
- 105 in other communal establishments, and
- 111 elsewhere
The equivalent number for hospital deaths over this period is 19,643.
Up to May 1, there were 6,391 deaths in care homes involving coronavirus reported by care home providers in England to the Care Quality Commission, the ONS added.
According to the ONS data, more than 30,000 people in the UK have now died of coronavirus-related deaths - 29,648 of which are from England and Wales.
A total of 21,997 deaths (not just coronavirus-related deaths) were registered by the ONS in England and Wales in the week ending April 24 - a decrease of 354 on the previous week, but still 11,500 more than average.
The figures come as the global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 250,000 on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus tracker.
The US accounts for nearly 70,000 of those deaths while the UK’s toll rose by 288 to 28,734 on Monday, according to figures from the Department of Health.
Across Europe and the US, around 145,000 have died after contracting the virus, according to AFP.
More than 3.5 million cases have been confirmed worldwide since the outbreak.
There is currently an 11-day time lag for the Office of National Statistics’ (ONS) data on the number of people who have died in care homes and their own homes after contracting coronavirus.
The ONS looks at registered deaths, i.e death certificates that include a mention of Covid-19, so there is a lag in the data.
A Government graph comparing the nation’s death rate to countries across the world last month indicated that when all coronavirus-related deaths are taken into account, the UK could end up with the highest casualty rate in Europe.
