Coronavirus-related deaths in care homes almost double in one week, according to ONS figures

Coronavirus-related deaths in care homes nearly doubled in a week in England and Wales to 5,890, according to new figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest statistics cover the week ending Friday, April 24, and are almost twice what they were in the week before.

Today's ONS figures also show there were 29,710 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which were registered up to May 2).

However, 22,173 deaths of people in England and Wales testing positive for Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health & Social Care for the same period.

There is a disparity because The ONS counts any death as part of its figures if Covid-19 is included on the death certificate - whereas the Government only includes this if the virus is recorded as the cause of death.

In total, there were 7,713 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to April 24 that occurred outside hospitals.

Of these: