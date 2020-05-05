Fire engulfs residential Abbco Tower skyscraper in UAE

A fire has engulfed a high-rise residential tower in Sharjah, one of the largest cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Footage shows debris from the blaze falling from the 48-floor Abbco Tower onto the ground below. The city neighbours Dubai.

Firefighters and police surrounded the tower, as did curious onlookers.

Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blaze.

The UAE, including skyscraper-studded Dubai, has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises in recent years.