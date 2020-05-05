Global coronavirus death toll tops 250,000

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 250,000 on Tuesday, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.

The US accounts for nearly 70,000 of those deaths while the UK’s toll rose by 288 to 28,734 on Monday.

Across Europe and the US, around 145,000 have died after contracting the virus – accounting for 85% of global deaths, according to AFP.

More than 3.5 million cases have been confirmed since the outbreak.

The spike comes as millions in Italy, the European epicentre of the outbreak, returned to work for the first time in months as one of the longest lockdown’s on the continent begins to wind down.