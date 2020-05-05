Important military training to resume despite coronavirus lockdown

Vital military training is set to resume in the near future regardless of the UK’s lockdown situation, the armed forces minister has said.

Former British Army officer James Heappey said there was no need for the military to wait for lockdown restrictions to be lifted before some essential training recommences.

“There are things that we know we are going to need in six months’ time, in a years’ time, that if we are not training for them now, we cannot hope to have that capability which we need to keep our nation safe next year,” Mr Heappey told British Forces News.

“That is all the justification that I need as minister for the armed forces, to say ‘Well, that training has got to now get going again, irrespective of what the lockdown does’.

“When the lockdown lifts more generally for the UK public, that will be the moment when we start to revisit some of the more of the discretionary activities cancelled or postponed because it would be appropriate at that stage.”