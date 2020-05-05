Man dies and two others injured after being attacked by water buffalo in Wales

A 57-year-old man has died and two other people have been injured after reportedly being attacked by a water buffalo in Monmouthshire, police said.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to a commercial property on Tuesday afternoon having received reports of an incident.

It was reported that two men and a woman had been attacked by a water buffalo.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed: "A 57-year-old man from the Gwehelog area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service."