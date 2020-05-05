- ITV Report
Man dies and two others injured after being attacked by water buffalo in Wales
A 57-year-old man has died and two other people have been injured after reportedly being attacked by a water buffalo in Monmouthshire, police said.
Officers from Gwent Police were called to a commercial property on Tuesday afternoon having received reports of an incident.
It was reported that two men and a woman had been attacked by a water buffalo.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed: "A 57-year-old man from the Gwehelog area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service."
A 19-year-old man was critically injured in the attack and was taken by the Welsh Air Ambulance to the University Hospital for Wales.
A 22-year-old woman sustained a serious injury to her leg but her injuries are not thought to be critical. Police said the woman was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.
The water buffalo has been destroyed.
Officers received assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).