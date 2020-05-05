Marauding sheep take over Turkish city streets during lockdown

Sheep venturing down the empty street in Turkey. Credit: @munsifmey/AP

Dozens of sheep were spotted flooding down a deserted street in a Turkish city, as people stayed at home during the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The sound of bells and baaing could be heard as the unusual traffic passed through the empty roads in Atakum, in Samsun, on the northern Black Sea coast. The city was under a four-day quarantine, along with 30 others, as Turkey sought to prevent the spread of the virus.

It comes after a flock of sheep were spotted outside a McDonald's restaurant in Ebbw Vale, Wales. The sheep were caught on camera crowding around the closed outlet, leading to a social media user to joke: "Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald's withdrawals." A flock of sheep was also caught playing in a deserted children's playground in Monmouthshire.

Flock of sheep visit empty McDonald's restaurant during lockdown. Credit: Andrew Thomas