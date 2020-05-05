- ITV Report
-
Marauding sheep take over Turkish city streets during lockdown
Dozens of sheep were spotted flooding down a deserted street in a Turkish city, as people stayed at home during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.
The sound of bells and baaing could be heard as the unusual traffic passed through the empty roads in Atakum, in Samsun, on the northern Black Sea coast.
The city was under a four-day quarantine, along with 30 others, as Turkey sought to prevent the spread of the virus.
It comes after a flock of sheep were spotted outside a McDonald's restaurant in Ebbw Vale, Wales.
The sheep were caught on camera crowding around the closed outlet, leading to a social media user to joke: "Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald's withdrawals."
A flock of sheep was also caught playing in a deserted children's playground in Monmouthshire.
The sheep are usually kept away from the children's play area, but due to the park being closed, they have been allowed to roam free.
Wild goats have also been seen by local residents roaming the streets of Llandudno.
The mountain goats, which normally spend their time on the Great Orme, have been trotting out in front of cars, running through the streets at night and eating flowers in people's gardens.
It's thought they have been wandering the streets because they have been so quiet during the coronavirus lockdown.