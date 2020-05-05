McDonald's reveals first restaurants to reopen for deliveries

All of McDonald’s restaurants have been closed since March. Credit: PA

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next week. The fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the UK's coronavirus lockdown. The stores, all around London and the South East, will offer a limited menu, including some vegetarian options, delivered only within the local areas.

A McDonald's restaurant which remains closed at the Strensham Services on the M5 motorway in Worcestershire. Credit: PA

The stores will be open from Wednesday next week to make deliveries between 11am and 10pm - with staff asked to be extra careful about social distancing measures. Restaurants will return with "much smaller teams" and will not be serving breakfast. Paul Pomroy, the chain's boss for the UK and Ireland, said trials of reopening some outlets had proved "successful", allowing the company to "slowly" start to serve customers again.

McDonald's has said it will deep clean its restaurants prior to reopening, have Perspex screens to protect staff, and floor markings to help maintain social distancing. Staff will also receive protective equipment, such as non-medical grade face masks, and have their temperatures taken with "contactless thermometers" before shifts. The company will work with Just Eat and Uber Eats to deliver food to customers’ doors.

McDonald's self-service screens sit 'Out of Service' in closed restaurants. Credit: PA

"When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal. I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area," McDonald's UK boss Paul Pomroy said last week. "Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind."

The following restaurants will re-open on May 13:

Chelmsford Riverside

Chelmsford Westway

Ipswich Cardinal Park

Boreham Interchange

Luton Leagrave

Watford Hertfordshire Arms

Chaul End Lane, Luton

Beechings Way, Gillingham

Sittingbourne Retail Park

Gillingham Bowaters

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton George Street