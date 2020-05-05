People urged to nominate ‘special trees’ for Tree of the Year contest

People are being encouraged to submit nominations for their favourite tree to compete in the annual Tree of the Year award.

The competition run by the Woodland Trust asks people in England, Scotland and Wales to put forward much-loved trees that are visually stunning, a beacon of hope in uncertain times or a specimen with a great backstory.

The Tree of the Year contest is now in its seventh year, and while last year’s winners were all ancient or veteran trees, the Woodland Trust said nominations of any age or species of tree are welcome.

Naomi Tilley, lead campaigner for the Woodland Trust said: “Tree of the Year has helped discover and celebrate lots of incredible trees across the nations.

“This year during lockdown, when many are appreciating local green space more than ever before, we hope to uncover some local tree treasures.

“The UK has some of the most remarkable trees in the world – and often they’re found in someone’s back garden.

“We need the public’s support to find them, nominate them and vote for a winner.”