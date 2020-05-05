Peston: Why the NHS coronavirus app won’t work well for long unless we find out if infection delivers immunity

Assume an alert flashes on your NHSX Covid-19 tracking app that you've been in contact with someone who has the virus.

This means that you and those you live with are supposed to self-quarantine for 14 days (not seven).

Now if you have symptoms, you would be allowed to have a test to ascertain whether you do in fact have the virus.

But you would not be allowed a test if you don't have the symptoms; you just have to sit at home and see if you develop symptoms.

So if you are unlucky enough to constantly be bumping into people with symptoms, you could find yourself in a new steady state of repeated 14-day household lockdowns.

Also, since we don't yet know whether having the virus confers immunity, right now you would have to go into 14-day quarantine, with your family and those in your home, even if you've already had the virus.