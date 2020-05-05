Key scientist advising on coronavirus response resigns over 'error of judgement' on lockdown rules

Credit: Twitter/@neil_ferguson

A key expert in the coronavirus response has resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after admitting he made an "error of judgment" during lockdown measures. Imperial College London’s Professor Neil Ferguson told the Telegraph: "I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage." Sage is the group that has been advising the government through the outbreak - while it does not make decisions, it advises ministers on evidence that could inform policy.

Professor Ferguson told the Telegraph: "I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. "I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic. The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us." A government spokesman confirmed Prof Ferguson's resignation from Sage. The Imperial College Professor tweeted on March 18 he had tested positive for Covid-19 adding it was "a strange experience - to be infected by the virus one is modelling".

A team at Imperial College London - led by Professor Ferguson - produced a landmark report in March stating that if the UK was not put on lockdown, 250,000 people would die due to coronavirus. The paper said merely slowing the spread of the virus - which had at that point been the aim - would have led to the NHS being overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases. Prof Ferguson, a mathematician and epidemiologist, is not the first high-profile resignation of the pandemic. Dr Catherine Calderwood quit as Scotland's chief medical officer after making two trips to her second home during lockdown.