Virgin Atlantic cuts jobs in a fight for survival

Virgin is laying-off one third of its workforce, offloading 737s and pulling out of Gatwick Airport, writes ITV News Business editor Joel Hills. Credit: PA

You can’t mothball an airline. The fixed costs are too high, and Virgin Atlantic is proof. The company was losing money even before it was forced to ground aircraft. It has been burning through cash ever since and is now cutting its overheads to survive. Virgin is laying-off one third of its workforce, offloading 737s and pulling out of Gatwick Airport where it has operated since it was launched by Sir Richard Branson in 1984.

Of the 3,150 proposed redundancies, 2,000 are pilots and cabin crew. These measures should save the business more than £200 million pounds a year but, even then, the airline isn’t out of the woods. Virgin assumes that borders will reopen and flying will resume by the end of the summer but it will be 2023 before ticket sales recover to pre-crisis levels. The airline needs £500 million of direct funding to see it through but, until now, no one has been brave enough to stump that up. The hope is that by shrinking the business down it will be easier to attract investors. Virgin asked the government for emergency funding in March but was told that the taxpayer was only willing to a lender of last resort. We’re not quite there yet but Sir Richard Branson, who owns a 51% stake in the company, has put in as much as he says he’s willing and able to. Virgin probably has no more than a few months to come up with a solution.

Sir Richard Branson at the launch of Virgin Holidays Departure Beach in Barbados. Credit: PA