Virgin Atlantic set to cut more than 3,000 UK jobs amid coronavirus crisis

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to cut more than 3,000 jobs from its UK operation and end its operation at Gatwick, with the coronavirus crisis looking like it will impact the travel industry for many more months.

The airline announced it plans to cut almost one third - 3,150 - of its 10,000 UK employees after its Australian wing went into administration in mid-April.

Virgin Atlantic also plans to reduce the size of its fleet of aircraft and will pull out of Gatwick Airport with an option to resume flights there in future, “in line with demand”.

It is believed many of the job losses will come due to the airline pulling out of Gatwick.

Virgin Atlantic said uncertainty over when flying will resume as well as “unprecedented market conditions” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic had “severely reduced revenues”.

"To safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible," Chief Executive Shai Weiss said.