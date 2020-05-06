Airbnb lays off 25% of its staff as revenue drops by more than half due to travel decline amid coronavirus outbreak

Airbnb is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is a serious setback for the 12-year-old home-sharing company, which just a few months ago was valued at £25 billion and planning a hotly anticipated stock market launch.

Airbnb lists around seven million properties on its website.

In a letter to employees, chief executive Brian Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that do not directly support home-sharing, such as its investments in hotels, air transportation and movie production.

“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime,” Mr Chesky wrote.

He said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year.

The company is privately held, so it does not release financial figures.

But AirDNA, a company that monitors bookings and rental fees for Airbnb hosts and others, said new US bookings fell by 53% between February 3 and April 13.

Some countries, including the UK, have restricted non-essential travel or are only letting medical workers book stays with Airbnb.