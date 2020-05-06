Care company launch own We Care badge to support workers during coronavirus pandemic

A care company has launched its own We Care badge to support workers during the pandemic. Credit: We Care campaign

By ITV News Politics Producer Dominique Heckels

A North East based care provider, Wellburn Care Homes, has launched their own We Care badge aiming to show support and recognition for care workers while also helping to fund the sector during the coronavirus pandemic. Wellburn’s Chairman Rachel Beckett who launched the campaign said: "These last few months have been as tough as they get for all of my amazing staff."

"We wanted to do something positive and exciting, for them and for every single person working in the care sector across the country, who’ve been tirelessly and bravely putting themselves in harms way, day in day out, to protect our most vulnerable and needy." "We wanted something simple, bold and colourful, that encouraged as many people to get involved as possible. The We Care badge and campaign, is a symbol of hope - to say we appreciate you, and we’re in this together. To send the message - We Care." Former footballer Alan Shearer has got behind the campaign signing the We Care badges for online competitions and auction.

The We Care badge which is currently on sale to the public with proceeds going to the Care Worker’s Charity was created in reaction to Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s announcement last month that a CARE badge would be given to care workers entitling them to the same privileges as those of frontline NHS workers in the coronavirus crisis such as priority access to supermarkets - the CARE badge was created by Care England. The We Care campaign said their badge aims to go one step further - to let those working in the care sector know just how much they're appreciated and asks for those who don’t work in the sector to buy the badge and wear it as a way of showing their appreciation and support. The We Care badge is on sale for £2.50 here with all profits going to the Care Worker’s Charity (CWC).