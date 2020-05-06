Charity warns of 'mental illness timebomb' as calls increase by 200%

A mental health charity has warned that the UK is sitting on a ‘mental illness timebomb’ as a result of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of callers to the charity SANE’s telephone helpline has increased by 200% since the lockdown began.

Marjorie Wallace, who founded the charity some 35 years ago, has never known anything like it.

"In the last month the levels of distress, the acute anxiety and the feelings of helplessness have reached a new threshold," she says.

For people with mental health problems, the increased isolation of lockdown is the last thing they need.

So much of the successful management of their illness is based on engaging with society, getting out and meeting up with people, maintaining a sense of purpose and self-worth through work or relationships with friends and family.

Lockdown has upset all of that.