China and South Korea mark major milestones in taming coronavirus

Countries including China and South Korea have marked major milestones in taming Covid-19, even as the UK became the epicentre of Covid-19 in Europe and infections rose sharply again in Russia. South Korea reported only three new cases of the virus, its lowest total since February 18, and schools will be reopened in phased steps, starting with high school seniors on May 13, but the highlight on Tuesday was the resumption of the baseball season. Cheerleaders danced beneath rows of empty seats and umpires wore protective masks as one of the world’s first major professional sports returned to action in games broadcast to starved sports fans around the world. The Korea Baseball Organisation employed other protective measures, including fever screenings for players and coaches before they entered the stadiums.

Baseball in an empty stadium Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP

The country’s professional football leagues will kick off on Friday, also without spectators. In China, it has been three weeks since any new deaths have been reported in the country where the pandemic began late last year. Just one new infection was confirmed, and fewer than 400 patients are still being treated for Covid-19, health officials said. Other places in the Asia-Pacific region have also suppressed outbreaks, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, which has had no new cases for two days. But experts say India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, has yet to see the peak of its outbreak.

Cyclists in the Chinese tourist spot of Nanluonguxiang Credit: Andy Wong/AP

Britain now has Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll after the latest round of daily figures on Tuesday showed it overtaking Italy. In Russia, the number of infections rose sharply again, with Moscow reporting more than 10,000 new cases for three days in a row.