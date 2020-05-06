Climate action ‘central’ to rebuilding economy, say Government advisers

More investment in broadband instead of building roads should be part of a “green” package of measures to rebuild the economy, climate advisers have urged. Ministers should also take immediate steps to boost home insulation programmes, help people retrain in green jobs such as installing clean heat pumps, create more space for walking and cycling, and increase tree planting. The Government’s advisory Committee on Climate Change has written to the Prime Minister to tell him that action to cut greenhouse gas emissions is “integral” to the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The committee’s chairman Lord Deben said: “The Covid-19 crisis has shown the importance of planning well for the risks the country faces.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Recovery means investing in new jobs, cleaner air and improved health. “The actions needed to tackle climate change are central to rebuilding our economy. “The Government must prioritise actions that reduce climate risks and avoid measures that lock-in higher emissions.” The committee wants to see investments in projects that tackle climate change, many of which could be rapidly rolled out, spread across the UK and create lots of jobs. New homes can be built to better standards while projects to retrofit existing houses to make them energy and water efficient and protect them from overheating and flooding should be a priority, the letter says. There is also an urgent need to train people to roll out clean heating for buildings such as heat pumps, while skilled workers in the oil and gas industry may need to be retrained and redeployed to build low-carbon technology. The Government should also lead a shift towards activities that have come into play as a result of the lockdown and can curb emissions, such as more walking and cycling, working from home and remote medical consultations. Higher investment in 5G and fibre broadband should be prioritised over building and upgrading roads, to help people carry on home working after the lockdown lifts and reduce pollution from traffic, the committee urged.

More space is needed for cycling and walking, the committee urged Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA