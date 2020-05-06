UK coronavirus death toll passes 30,000 as further 649 deaths reported

A further 649 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The total death toll in the UK now stands at 30,076 according to figures from the Department of Health.

That figure includes includes Covid-19 deaths in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community.

The day-on-day increase in virus-related deaths is similar to the the number of deaths reported at the same point on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll in the UK is now the highest in Europe, and the second highest worldwide.

It comes as the Prime Minister was asked in Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions "how on earth did it come to this?" in relation to the UK's coronavirus death toll.