- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll passes 30,000 as further 649 deaths reported
A further 649 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
The total death toll in the UK now stands at 30,076 according to figures from the Department of Health.
That figure includes includes Covid-19 deaths in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community.
The day-on-day increase in virus-related deaths is similar to the the number of deaths reported at the same point on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death toll in the UK is now the highest in Europe, and the second highest worldwide.
It comes as the Prime Minister was asked in Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions "how on earth did it come to this?" in relation to the UK's coronavirus death toll.
Of the latest UK figures, 331 virus-related deaths occurred in hospitals in England - bringing the death toll there to 22,049.
NHS England announced that the majority - 121 - of the latest coronavirus deaths reported took place on May 4.
The latest numbers show April 8 is still the deadliest day for Covid-19 deaths in hospitals in England, when 874 fatalities occurred on a single day.
The total death toll from the outbreak in Scotland now stands at 1,703.
On Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a further 83 patents had died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The death toll is lower than the 2,795 deaths given earlier by the National Records of Scotland as they do not include suspected and probable coronavirus infections.
In Wales a further 21 virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total there to 1,044.
Health authorities in Northern Ireland reported a further 14 virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 418.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus